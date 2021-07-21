Hasaacas Ladies gets ¢150,000 insurance package

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Glico Group Limited has presented an insurance cover worth ¢150,000 cedis to each member of the Hasaacas Ladies team ahead of the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Women’s Champions League qualifiers in Cote D’ Ivoire.



The company made the donation which included an undisclosed sum of money to aid in the team’s preparations for the tournament on Tuesday, July 20 at its headquarters in Adabraka, Accra.



Speaking at the short donation ceremony, Kukua Apprey, Acting Head of Corporate Affairs and Marketing said, “It’s a sports insurance package and all the 30 member team are going to be part of it. So ladies and gentlemen of the team, go out there and give off your best knowing that you’re cushion by Glico.



“The total of this is a ¢150,000 cedis, there are also other cash donations that we are going to be making to the club,” she added.



CEO of Hasaacas Ladies, Madam Evelyn Nsia Asare also added, “This is good and it’s a step in the right direction. Glico this is the first of its kind and we are not going there to disgrace the country. If we are able to make a mark, next year it wouldn’t be only Hasacaas but we might go with other team.



Hasaacas Ladies, poster girl, Milot Abena Pokuaa also disclosed that the team will give off its best at the CAF Women’s Champions League qualifiers which takes place next week.



