Hasaacas Ladies duo depart for Turkey to complete move to Turkish giant Antalya SC

Sports News of Thursday, 23 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hasaacas Ladies duo of Queenabel Amankrah and Regina Antwi have reportedly departed Ghana to secure a move to Turkish top-flight side Antalya Sports Club.



Queenabel Amankrah and Regina Antwi were key members of the squad that won the Hasaacas five trophies in 2021.



The duo are expected to complete the move in the coming days after leaving Ghana on Monday, December 20, 2021. Their departure adds up to two players who also secured new deals this week.



CAF Women's Champions League best player of the tournament, Evelyn Badu and defender Perpetual Agyekum were the first to complete their move to Norwegian top-flight side Avaldsnes IL on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.



As part of Hasaacas impressive achievement in 2021 was placing second in the inaugural edition of the CAFWCL and having four representatives in the team of the tournament.