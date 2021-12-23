Hasaacas Ladies defender Perpetual Agyekum seals move to Avaldsnes IL in Norway

Sports News of Thursday, 23 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hasaacas Ladies defender Perpetual Agyekum has signed for Norwegian side Avaldsnes IL on a a two-and-half-year contract.



She becomes the second player to be transferred by the Ghanaian champions to the Norwegian club this week.



Star player Evelyn Badu penned the same number of years early this week.



Agyekum, a left back, was a star performer at the maiden edition of the CAF Women's Champions League in Egypt.



She was named in the Team of the tournament after helping Hasaacas to win silver.