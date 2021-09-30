Hasaacas Ladies coach Yusif Basigi wants to win CAF Women's Champions League title

Sports News of Thursday, 30 September 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hasaacas Ladies head coach Yusif Basigi is hoping to add the CAF Women's Champions League title to his trophy collection.



The Ghanaian coach guided Hasaacas Ladies to win the treble last season including the WAFU Zone B title which guaranteed them a place at the competition.



According to the former Black Queens coach, he is motivated to be representing Ghana in this maiden competition and has vowed to make the country proud.



“All the clubs competing have set a target to win the competition and I also share the same opinion. We are going to make sure we represent the country and make us proud, he told Happy FM.



“This is the maiden edition of the champions league and it’s a very big motivation for myself and the players to represent Ghana and also make a big impact,” he added.



Hasaacas Ladies will face hosts, Wadi Degla, AS Mande and Malabo Kings in Group A of the competition.



The Ghana Women’s Premier League champions play their first game against Malabo Kings.