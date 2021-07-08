Hasaacas Ladies coach, Yusif Basigi reveals main objective ahead of CAF WCL qualifiers

Sports News of Thursday, 8 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hasaacas Ladies coach, Yusif Basigi has revealed that the club's main objective is to qualify for the CAF Women's champions league tournament in Egypt.



The Ghana Women League champions have been paired in Group B of the WAFU Zone B alongside Nigerian heavyweights River Angels and Niger's Association Sportive de la police.



The winner of the group progresses to the main event in Egypt later this year.



“Our objective is to qualify for the main tournament in Egypt meaning that we are going to qualify. Ghanaian football is of the best quality but it does not mean that Nigeria is underestimated,” the Coach was quoted by CAF's website.



The CAF Women Champions League was introduced in 2020, but COVID-19 meant it had to be pushed forward to 2021.



Hasaacas Ladies are the first Ghanaian club to play in the competitions after winning the league and the FA Cup in the just ended season.



The Sekondi-based club have already began preparations for the zonal qualifiers, which begins on July 17, 2021 in Ivory Coast.