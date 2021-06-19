Hasaacas Ladies cleared to compete in CAF Women’s Champions League

Sports News of Saturday, 19 June 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Women’s Premier League club Hasaacas Ladies FC have been successful with their application for a license to participate in the upcoming CAF WOMEN’S Champions League 2021.



As part of the GFA’s continuing implementation of the Club Licensing framework, the Club Licensing Department of the GFA working in line with the new CAF directives requested a license application from Hasaacas Ladies, the Ghana’s sole representative in the maiden edition.



In line with the current CAF/GFA Club Licensing Regulation, the applicant was assessed in five key areas: Sporting, Infrastructure, Personnel and Administration, Legal and Financial.



Based on these criteria, a license has been granted to Hasaccas Ladies FC by the Club Licensing Committee acting as the First Instant Body to participate in the CAF Women’s Champions League 2021.



The decision has already been communicated to the club.



The Club License Department and the Committee wishes to congratulate the club on a successful application process and acknowledge the efforts of many key personnel at the club for the time and contributions they made towards the successful application in this very short period.



Meanwhile, the department shall from time-to-time conduct Spot – Check inspection to ascertain the adherence and continuous compliance especially, to identify defects and its corresponding implementations as identified during the licensing process.



