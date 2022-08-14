Hasaacas Ladies attacker Veronica Appiah moves to Etihad Club

Sports News of Sunday, 14 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Hasaacas Ladies have announced that Veronica Appiah has completed her permanent transfer to Etihad Club in Jordan.



The 25-year-old has joined Jordan's Etihad Club, where she will continue her career after a successful second stint with Hasaacas Ladies, where she won multiple trophies.



Veronica Appiah spent two seasons with Hasaacas Ladies Football Club, where she helped the club win various awards, including four Women's Premier League trophies. She was part of the Hasaacas Ladies squad that participated in the maiden CAF Women's Champions League.



She started her career with Hasaacas Ladies in the early days of the Women's Premier League before moving on to Ladystrikers and France before returning to Hasaacas Ladies FC in January 2020.



Veronica Appiah scored 23 goals in 24 appearances for Hasaacas Ladies FC last season.



Veronica Appiah was instrumental in Hasaacas Ladies Football Club winning five titles in the 2020/2021 season.