Hasaacas Ladies FC drawn in Group B alongside Nigeria, Niger reps

Sports News of Monday, 5 July 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Hasaacas Ladies FC has been drawn in Group B alongside Rivers Angels from Nigeria and Association Sportive de la Police from Niger in a draw that took place today in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire for the upcoming CAF Women’s Champions League in Egypt later this year.



The draw was carried out by Ivorian internationals Coulibaly Fatou and Tchetché Fernande, under the leadership of WAFU Administrative Secretary, Boureima Balima at the headquarters of the Ivorian Football Federation in Abidjan (Treichville). The Zonal qualifiers will take place from July 17 to 30 in Abidjan at the Robert Champroux stadium.



Group A consists of Onze Soeurs de Gagnoa of Cote d’Ivoire, Union Sportive des forces Armees from Burkina Faso and Togolese giants Amis du Monde FC.



The two finalists will qualify for the final phase of this competition which will take place in Cairo, Egypt in December 2021.



The CAF Women’s Champions League competition is a new competition introduced by CAF to develop women’s football in Africa. It will feature top teams from all over the continent.



Hasaacas Ladies FC won the 2020/21 Ghana Women’s Premier League and Women’s FA Cup trophies.