Has Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu confirmed govt interference in Black Stars coach search?

Sports News of Thursday, 3 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb Feature



Since Friday, January 28, 2022, there have been widespread reports of the government seeking to impose its person of choice on the Ghana Football Association as head coach of the Black Stars.



The reports have been rife and point to a powerful figure in the government who is using his pow influence to have former Irish coach of Ghanaian descent Chris Hughton appointed as Ghana coach.



The speculations though rife, have come without names as journalists hold back on naming the said person who is vigorously pushing the Chris Hughton agenda.



The reports have also come without the mentioning of any government official institution who is backing Chris Hughton.



But a comment by Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu appears to confirm reports that the government is seeking to impose its candidate on the Ghana Football Association.



The Majority Leader told Angel FM that the government views Chris Hughton to be the ideal man for the job.



In his estimation, Otto Addo who currently is a trainer at Borussia Dortmund lacks the experience and competence to handle the Black Stars.



“Chris Hughton is a coach who knows how to build with average materials and that’s Ghana’s situation now. Our materials are not good so we need Chris to weld. Otto Addo is just a second coach for Dortmund”, he said.



Osei-Kyei-Mensah Bonsu’s comment is an endorsement for Chris Hughton and a belittling of Otto Addo who per reports is the choice of the FA.



Tony Aubynn, a member of the Executive Council of the FA announced on Monday, January 31, 2022, that Otto Addo is the right man to lead Black Stars at this time.



“Otoo Addo is the best choice now because he was the assistant for Milo and he has trained with the boys and they respect him so much. He’s the right man for the job now considering the fact that he’s also a former player,” he told Kofi Adoma Nwanwani.



Despite Chris Hughton’s arrival in the country and holding an informal meeting with parents of potential Black Stars players, it is believed that officials of the FA are in Germany to convince Otto Addo to accept the Ghana job.



It is said that it would not be easy to price him away from Dortmund as he is highly regarded by the German club. Possible clashes and interference



With both sides seemingly taking an entrenched position on the matter, the possibility of a clash between the government and the FA cannot be ruled out.



Reports say that government is determined to appoint Hughton who is not in the books of the FA as far as coaching the Black Stars is concerned.



With the government determined to force through its will with the position that it is the paymaster of the national team coach, the likelihood of Hughton being imposed on the FA is high.



An imposition could lead to interference which in the books of FIFA is a taboo.



What the FIFA law says about interference



FIFA frowns on government or third-party interference and in Article 17 of its regulations states that “each member shall manage its affairs independently and with no influence from third parties."



This article also has support from Article 13 which charges member federations to “manage their affairs independently and ensure that their own affairs are not influenced by any third parties”.



Author: Perez Erzoah-Kwaw



