Sports News of Thursday, 14 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Has Augustine Sefah quit football to become a fetish priest?

Former Asante Kotoko defender, Augustine Sefah

Former Asante Kotoko defender, Augustine Sefah, has been reportedly ordained as a fetish priest.



A viral picture circulating on various social media platform which has been sighted by GhanaWeb allegedly showed that the right-back has ditched football to become a priest.



The defender who left Asante Kotoko before the commencement of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season was seen dressed in a white priest gown with powder all over his body and a leaf rope around his neck.



Augustine Sefah was with three other people when the picture in question was taken.



It is, however, not clear if the picture was photoshopped or the right-back has actually become a fetish priest in his hometown.



GhanaWeb will follow this story and bring you all the updates.