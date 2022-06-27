Harve Renard rejected an offer to coach Black Stars - Randy Abbey reveals

Sports News of Monday, 27 June 2022

Former Black Stars management committee member, Randy Abbey, has revealed that Saudi Arabia head coach, Harve Renard, was the first option for the Black Stars job but the Frenchman declined.



Following the sacking of Charles Akunnor in 2021, the Ghana Football Association appointed a three-member committee, which included Randy Abbey to go on a coaching hunt.



According to the GFA Executive Council Member, Renard was the easy choice since he has worked for Ghana in previous years and also the committee had 48 hours deadline to meet.



“The Ghana Football Association [GFA] gave us 48 hours to settle on a new coach for the team and we decided that we have to go in for someone who understands the culture of the country,” Randy Abbey told Accra-based Original FM.



He continued by explaining why the former Ivory Coast trainer turned down Ghana's offer.



“Herve Renard was our first choice but when we contacted him, he was not ready to leave his work with the Saudi Arabia team because he told us he wants to lead the side to qualify for the 2022 World Cup. Again, his monthly was a problem because he was on a $80,000 but we were still ready to negotiate with him,” he added.



Eventually, the committee which had GFA vice president Mark Addo, Executive Committee member Randy Abbey, as well as Alhaji Salifu Zida, settled on Milovan Rajevac who got sacked after five months.



Rajevac led Ghana to a group stage exit at the 2021 AFCON, failing to with a single game.



