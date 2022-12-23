Haruna Iddrisu confirms takeover of Karela United as the new owner

Sports News of Friday, 23 December 2022

Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu, has confirmed the reports that he has completed a takeover as the new owner of Ghana Premier League side, Karela United.



The Member of Parliament for Tamale South Constituency, according to an earlier report by GhanaWeb Sports, completed his takeover before the Ghana Premier League went on break before the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Speaking about the rumours, Haruna Iddrisu confirmed it but added that he is yet to take over officially as the new owner and bankroller of Karela United.



“It's true I bought Karela, but I'm yet to take over as the new Karela United owner, but currently we are in to support the team, we will do our best to put the club forward," footballghana.com quoted Haruna Iddrisu.



Karela United are currently in financial trouble after the passing of its owner, Senator David Brigidi, in 2018.



The former Nigerian senator bought the club in October 2013 and changed its name from Metro Stars to Karela FC.



He further made a huge investment to qualify Karela for the country's top flight after five years.



Karela Oil & Gas in Ghana and Nigeria, Karela Hotels & Resort Ghana, Re-Routine Air Limited, Adef Energy Services, Shores & Savannah (Law Partners), and South Field Petroleum were all owned by him.