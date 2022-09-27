You are here: HomeSports2022 09 27Article 1631063

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Harry Maguire mocked on social media after comical errors lead to goals against England

Harry Maguire was the villain as the Three Lions of England crawled back from two goals down to draw 3-3 with Germany.

The Manchester United defender caused the penalty that gave Germany the lead and was at fault for Germany’s second goal was scored by Chelsea’s Kai Havertz.

In the first half, he polled 4 clearances, 4 long balls completed, 2/2 ground duels won, 2 tackles won, 1 interception and 1/1 aerial duels won.

But things went sour in the second half as Germany found a hole at the left side of the English defense and got all the goals.

Kai Havertz and Ilkay Gundogan gave Germany a two-nil lead in the second half but Luke Shaw and Mason mount pulled parity.

Harry Kane looked to have stolen the winner for England in the 83rd minute but Kai Havertz pounced on a loose ball in the England box to draw Germany level at the 87th minute.

The draw means England have just three points in Group A3 of the Nation’s League while Germany sit third with seven points.

























