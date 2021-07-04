Harry Kane and Kasper Dolberg fire England and Denmark into semi-final clash at Wembley

Sports News of Sunday, 4 July 2021

Source: Betway Ghana

England booked a Euro 2020 semi-final clash vs Denmark at Wembley after thrashing Ukraine 4-0, with Harry Kane at the double.



Played in front of a completely different atmosphere in Rome to the one seen at Wembley in the win over Germany, Gareth Southgate's side set the tone with a goal inside four minutes when Kane finished from a precise Raheem Sterling pass.



England's pressing restricted Andriy Shevchenko's side to scraps and Harry Maguire doubled the lead via a fantastic Luke Shaw set piece (46). Shaw wasn't done there, though, and registered his third assist of the tournament moments later when curling another sublime ball onto the head of Kane (50).



England were now running riot and Jordan Henderson - on as a substitute - rose to head another set-piece goal home (63) - his first goal for his country.



The Three Lions, who are yet to concede a goal in this tournament, now play Denmark in the semi-finals on home soil on Wednesday 7 July.



Denmark's emotionally charged journey at Euro 2020 will continue into the semi-finals after a 2-1 win over the Czech Republic in Baku.



First-half goals from Thomas Delaney (5) and Kasper Dolberg (42) put Kasper Hjulmand's side in command and while Patrik Schick (49) pulled one goal back there was no late equaliser.



The result sets up a Wembley date with England or Ukraine for a Denmark team that lost their first two matches but have now scored 10 times in winning their last three.



