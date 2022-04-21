Harrison Afful's debut goal sends Charlotte FC through in US Open Cup

Sports News of Thursday, 21 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Defender Harrison Afful scored a purified extra-time winner for Charlotte FC in their 2-1 win over USL League One side Greenville Triumph in the US Open Cup match on Wednesday night.



The right-back was making his first start for the Major League Soccer side he joined this season after leaving Columbus Crew and his first goal for the club.



Charlotte FC scored the opener in the 39th minute through Adam Armour's cheeky backheel shot which forced a save from the keeper and the rebound landed for Titi Ortiz to bury home.



But Greenville Triumph, based in South Carolina, upped the ante in the second half and they got the result.



They snatched the equalizer after 59 minutes with an excellent strike from striker Jake Keegan.



In the 106th minute, Afful received a wall pass from new signing Kamil Jóźwiak and the Ghana defender curled it past the goalkeeper for the match winner.



Up next is the Round of 32 draw which will take place on Wednesday, April 21 2022.