Happy Man Plus gala ends on high note

Sports News of Thursday, 19 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The maiden edition of the Happy Man Plus One Sala soccer competition in the Bolgatanga Municipality of the Upper East Region has ended on a high note at the Bolga Astro Park.



The gala competition, which was played in the space of three weeks, saw Soe Community beating Bolga Estate 3-1 to lift the ultimate trophy amid wild jubilation.



This year’s Sala games, which climaxed the Ramadan fast and to bring various communities in the Bolgatanga Municipality together for the first time, secured sponsorship by Charger Limited, producers of Happy Man Bitters and Happy Man Plus One beverages, as its headline sponsor.



The gala produced 46 goals out of 16 matches played. Paul Abanga of Bolga-Soe won the top-scorer award with nine goals as well as the best player award.



Abanga took home GH¢500.00 and will receive the same amount every month for a year from the sponsors. Walter of Bolga Estate was also awarded the best goalkeeper of the tournament.





The CEO of Charger Limited, Dr Emmanuel Bortey Borketey in a short statement expressed his satisfaction at the level of interest and enthusiasm exhibited during the competition.







He entreated the other communities to compete to the final next year. Dr Bortey also advised everyone to observe the COVID-19 protocols.





The champions, Bolga Soe Community, received a giant trophy, gold medals, a set of jerseys and a cash prize of GH¢2,000.00, while Bolga Estate received a set of jerseys, silver medals and a cash prize of GH¢1,000.00.





The second runner-up side went home with a bronze medal and a cash prize of GH¢500.00.





Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central Constituency, Mr Isaac Adongo and the Upper East Regional Football Association Chairman, Salifu Shaibu Zida graced the event.