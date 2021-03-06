BBC Pidgin of Saturday, 6 March 2021

Source: bbc.com

Happy Independence Day Ghana 2021: Ghana flag, wish, pictures and messages

A member of the security forces adjusts a flag on his uniform

Ghanaians take to social media to post dia pictures alongside di kontri flag to celebrate Ghana 64th independence anniversary today.



And for im independence day speech today, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ask Ghana pipo to not just celebrate but put hand together to help goment protect di kontri heritage and environment.









Happy 64th #IndependenceDay Day, Ghana. Let's be better, stronger and brighter going forward. pic.twitter.com/3svkjOyvxA — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) March 6, 2021