Happy Independence Day Ghana 2021: Ghana flag, wish, pictures and messages

BBC Pidgin of Saturday, 6 March 2021
Source: bbc.com
Ghanaians take to social media to post dia pictures alongside di kontri flag to celebrate Ghana 64th independence anniversary today.
And for im independence day speech today, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ask Ghana pipo to not just celebrate but put hand together to help goment protect di kontri heritage and environment.
Happy 64th #IndependenceDay Day, Ghana. Let's be better, stronger and brighter going forward. pic.twitter.com/3svkjOyvxA— Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) March 6, 2021
