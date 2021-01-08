Press Releases of Friday, 8 January 2021

Happy FM mass wedding couples to begin pre-marital counselling

Happy FM, is set to take registered mass wedding couples through a weekly pre-marital counselling.



The counselling sessions are part of the station’s commitment to give couples a full marriage package starting from January 8, 2021.



The Happy FM mass wedding is a community investment initiative designed to support couples who have demonstrated their commitment and desire to spend the rest of their lives together as married couples in Holy Matrimony.



Counselling sessions will be held at the premises of Happy FM at Asylum Down and will be spearheaded by three certified marriage counsellors Kofi Gyamerah-Ako Allen Gyamerah-Ako and Happy FM’s Nyana Boakwa with several years experience in marriage counselling.



Speaking about the importance of counselling in marriage, Programmes Manager of Happy FM, Mr. Emmanuel Akrumah said: ‘’Premarital counselling helps to ensure that you and your partner have a strong, healthy relationship — giving you a better chance for a stable and satisfying marriage. It can also help you identify weaknesses that could become problems during marriage.’’



According to Mr. Akrumah couples will be encouraged to discuss topics related to finances, communication, beliefs and values, affection and sex, family relationships, decision-making among others.



‘’Premarital counselling helps partners improve their ability to communicate, set realistic expectations for their journey together and develop conflict-resolution skills. Couples bring their own values, opinions and history into a relationship, and they might not always match their partners’.



For example, family systems and religious beliefs vary greatly. Many couples have experienced very different upbringings with different role models for relationship and marriage.



Many people go into marriage believing it will fulfil their social, financial, sexual and emotional needs — and that’s not always the case. By discussing differences and expectations before marriage, you and your partner can better understand and support each other during marriage’’ he stated.



According to him, all the processes from the pre-marital counselling through the wedding and reception will be held under the strict observance of all the COVID-19 protocols.



Last year, fourteen (14) couples were joined together in holy matrimony on the 14th of February, 2020 at the National Theatre.