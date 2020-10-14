Press Releases of Wednesday, 14 October 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Happy FM introduces the Hard Facts Show

Host of Hard Facts Show, Akosua Manu

Leading Current Affairs and Sports radio station, Happy 98.9 FM, is set to roll out an all-new political show 'Hard Facts' , which promises to steer the national discourse on good governance with verifiable data and information for national development.



The Hard Facts show which will start airing on 14th October, 2020 from 7pm to 9pm and every Wednesday, is a political radio show which will discuss pertinent issues that focuses on government and development with the sole aim of breaking hard facts for listeners’ comprehension.



The show will be hosted by the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA) in Ghana, in charge of Finance and Administration, Mrs. Akosua Asaa Manu, who has displayed her prowess in the communication, political, and entrepreneurial spheres in Ghana.



The two-hour programme is engaging; asking duty-bearers and invited guests incisive questions to elicit the right responses. It is also interactive as it allows the audience to contribute to ongoing discussions via all social media platforms.



Listeners can expect informative segments including Trending Issues of the Day/ Week, where Akosua Manu shares with listeners key issues of the day or week; Encounter with State Actors, where selected leaders of government agencies are invited to account to the people by shedding light on their tasks, accomplishment and also debate on areas that need improvement.



Programmes Manager of Happy FM, Emmanuel Akrumah expressed how thrilled he was as Hard Facts joins the array of great programmes on the station.



“Happy FM has never relented in its mandate to educate, inform and entertain its cherished listeners with exciting programming. It can be recalled that just this year, Happy FM has added relevant content and exciting new faces to the already great programming it has.



With this new show, the station will be providing listeners, as the name of the show suggests, with facts-nothing but facts. You can expect the right questions asked, the right answers given and the right people present. We entreat all Ghanaians, politicians and Civil Society Organizations, among others to follow the discussions on the Hard Facts”.



