Hans Nunoo Sarpei will leave Greuther Furth in January

Sports News of Monday, 20 December 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Hans Sarpei Nunoo is expected to leave Greuther Furth in January when the transfer window opens.



After failing to impress this season, the struggling Bundesliga club may force the former VfB Stuggart man to explore elsewhere in the upcoming transfer window.



If Sarpei quits, his running contract with Greuther Furth will be terminated because it expires on June 30, 2022.



Other suitors are said to be keeping a close eye on the former Liberty Professionals youngster's status at the German club ahead of the summer season.



This season, the 23-year-old midfielder has appeared in eight games for Greuther Furth in the Bundesliga.



Hans Nunoo Sarpei last played for SpVgg Greuther Furth against FC Augsburg in Bundesliga, the match ended goalless.



