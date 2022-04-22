Hans Adu Sarpei, Gerald Asamoah others throw welcome party for Otto Addo

Sports News of Friday, 22 April 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The Ghana caucus in Germany have held a welcome party for their friend and former Black Stars coach Otto Addo after his heroics of qualifying the Black Stars to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Former Black Stars player Hans Adu Sarpei, ex-German International Gerald Asamoah together with friends and family members of Otto Addo held a welcome party for the Ghana hero.



Addo oversaw victory in a two legged play off against Nigeria with Ghana qualifying via the away goal rule.



The Dortmund assistant coach took to his Instagram to share the moment: "First, I want to thank god, cause that’s where I look up to! He has graced my life with many blessings. I want to thank my family, my FRIENDS my mother, my kids and especially my wife Gloria,. You are my rock, my inspiration," he wrote.



"Special thanks to Dennis for organizing, the Anthonys for using your restaurant drinks and food, Gerald Asamoah for food & pictures !!! Thanks for the love and your support in good and in bad times. Big thanks also to Dortmund, for allowing me to serve my homeland," he added.



Born in Hamburg to a German mother and a Ghanaian father, Addo is no stranger to Africa. He spent two years of his childhood here before his mother sent him and his twin sister back to Hamburg, where they grew up.



Addo rose through the ranks of the youth and amateur game before turning pro at Hannover 96 at the ripe old age of 24.



He would go on to spend six of his seasons in the Bundesliga at Borussia Dortmund, which is where he also earned his first of 15 caps for Ghana.



He is the first Ghanaian to have represented the country at the World Cup and also qualified the team to the Mundial as a coach.



Addo was part of the 2006 Ghana squad that played at the World Cup in Germany and reached the round of 16 before being eliminated by Brazil 3-0.



He played a starring role when Ghana faced Czech Republic, USA and Italy at the group stages and even against Brazil at the round of 16.