Hannover coach Stefan Leitl teaches Derrick Köhn how to cross the ball better

Sports News of Friday, 26 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

On Tuesday coach Stefan Leitl personally taught Derrick Köhn how to cross the ball better.



After five game days, the left-back is the best crosser in League 2 with 19 crosses. The issue is that only one has resulted in a goal thus far. Köhn crossed to Foti, who scored in the 1-0 win over Regensburg.



During the training watched by coach Leitl on Tuesday, Köhn sometimes had to play high flying balls, then again sharp flat inputs in the middle.



"There are different positions on the flank, what options does Derrick have. And that he should focus even more on the cross,” coach Stefan Leitl said after the intense training.