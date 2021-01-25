Religion of Monday, 25 January 2021

Source: GNA

Hand over all assets to EP Church - Court orders Global Evangelical Church

Evangelical Presbyterian Church won the case - File photo

The Criminal Division of the Accra High Court presided over by Justice Comfort Asiamah has ordered the Global Evangelical Church, Teshie to vacate the premises and handover all assets belonging to Evangelical Presbyterian (EP) Church, Teshie.



After 27 years in court, it also granted a perpetual injunction restraining officers of the Global Evangelical Church from interfering with the properties of the EP Church, Teshie.



In court on Monday, January 25, 2021, the court also ordered the Land Title Registration office to issue EP Church with a new land title certificate covering the parcel land in dispute.



The court said there was an issue of fraud in the earlier certificate issued regarding the said land in question which was acquired by the EP Church years back.



The court subsequently awarded a cost of GHc10, 000 against the Global Evangelical Church after counsel for the plaintiffs, Dick Anyady, had prayed court for GHc50,000.



“My Lord, we have engaged counsel and we need to pay them. We need some cost to okay our bitterness for the past 27 years. We pray for ghc50, 000 cost,” Counsel prayed the court.



The plaintiffs representing the – Evangelical presbyterian CHURCH, Teshie, were Catchist Emmanuel Danku and Seth Kofi Djeble.



The case has been pending in court since 1994.



Background



In the wake of the schism in the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana when some members calling themselves Revolutionary Guards, with the aim of taking over the leadership of the Church emerged a counter Group by name Defenders of the Faith.



This was made up of some clergy and laity of the Church who were opposed to the activities of the Revolutionary Guards.



At some places, there were violent clashes between the Defenders of the Faith and the Revolutionary Guards.



The EP church was able to wrestle power forcing the opposition to break away to form a new church which is known now as Global Evangelical Church.



Unfortunately, some of the Church’s properties such as chapels and Manses were usurped by the breakaway church, the Global Evangelical Church.



One of them is the Teshie Chapel which the EP Church has been battling to take over at the High Court over the past 27 years.



He mentioned the former President's active participation in coup d’états coupled with supposed offences including deaths and property seizures, he personally caused to some families and individuals.



The Archbishop said another legacy of Flt. Lt. Rawlings, who he described as a “Great tree that had fallen and a mighty tree that had been uprooted by the wind,” was his mantra: transparency, probity and accountability and his perseverance to institute that into the Ghanaian body politics.



“Jerry in his own way was always hungering and thirsting for righteousness. In his own way, he fought for the poor, worked for justice to be established for the underprivileged and he could not tolerate the slow pace at which this was coming to bear,” he said.



Most Rev. Palmer-Buckle advised the congregation and the entire populace to take oaths in the presence of the Lord to work conscientiously with virtues of transparency, probity and accountability in their social, religious and political lives.



He also advised the children of the late President to unite and lead the legacies of their father.



“Now is the time to bring your father back to life by walking in his shoes and nurturing his virtues and values,” he said.



The mass, which was adorned with hymnals and scripture readings, was graced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his wife, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Former President Mr John Dramani Mahama, the Speaker of Parliament Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, and other government officials.



Other attendees were the Agbotui and allied families and members of the Anlo Traditional Council, stalwarts of the National Democratic Congress including Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Mr Haruna iddrisu, Dr. Benjamin Kumbuor, Mrs Dzifa Gomashie and some foreign notables.



Flt. Lt. Rawlings, who was the first President of the Fourth Republic of Ghana, died on November 12, 2020 at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.



He left behind a wife, Mrs Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, and four children – Zanetor, Kimathi, Amina and Yaa Asantewaa.