Sports News of Monday, 15 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hand in transfer request - 'Disappointed' Ghanaians react to Kudus' lack of game time at Ajax

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus' lack of game time at Ajax has caused an outpour of disappointment from Ghanaians on social media.

Kudus who made the most out of the club's pre-season by scoring four goals in four games has played just ten minutes in the first to two games in the Eredivisie.

During Ajax's opening day 3-2 win over Fortuna Sittard, Kudus was subbed on in stoppage time.

In the second game which Ajax won 6-1 against Groningen, they were in cruise control and led by 5-1 in the 66th minute. However, Kudus was introduced in the 84th minute, replacing captain Dusan Tadic.

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup fast approaching, some Ghanaians have suggested that the player hand in a transfer request in search of game time elsewhere.

Others have also vented out their frustrations upon seeing the best player during the pre-season not getting a fair chance.

