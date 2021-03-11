BBC Pidgin of Thursday, 11 March 2021

Source: bbc.com

Hamed Bakayoko death: Ivory Coast lose anoda Prime Minister, Ouattara name interim PM

Hamed Bakayoko die for inside a hospital for Germany

President Alassane Ouattara of Ivory Coast don record deaths of two Prime Ministers in a space of just seven months.



Di latest to die na Hamed Bakayoko wey authorities say die inside a hospital for Germany.



Bakayoko wey bin dey receive treatment for cancer, die on Wednesday, just days after im 56th birthday.



Hamed Bakayoko collect prime minister appointment for July, following di sudden death of di oga wey bin dey occupy di post alias predecessor Amadou Gon Coulibaly.



President Alassane Ouattara describe Late Bakayoko as a "great statesman, wey be one example to young pipo and a man of loyalty wey odas fit copy".



Dem be fly Mr Bakayoko to France for February for medical tests and later transfer am to Germany sake of om poor health.



A former media executive wey turn to politician, he play one important settlement role inside Ivory Coast civil war during di 2000s.



"He be key player inside di political game and a major player in reconciliation. Dis be a true shame," Issiaka Sangare, tok tok pesin for di opposition Ivorian Popular Front tell AFP news agency.



Aside from im role as prime minister, Bakayoko bin also serve as di west African kontri defence minister.



Patrick Achi don collect appointment as interim prime minister, while Tene Birahima Ouattara, a younger brother of di president, don dey named interim defence minister.