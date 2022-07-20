Hamburger SV set to allow Stephan Ambrosius to go on loan

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

According to reports in Germany defender Stephan Ambrosius will be allowed to go on loan. The 23-year-old who was once considered a top talent is not granted a short-term future under coach Tim Walter.



The home-grown player, who came from FC St. Pauli as a 13-year-old, has been given the go-ahead for a change.



The aim is to loan the Ghanaian, who can calculate his chances of participating in the World Cup under Black Stars coach Otto Addo.



In addition to more likely match practice, an incentive for HSV would also be the savings in Ambrosius' salary, which the reports put at half a million euros.



If a club is found that pays the defender's salary in full, Ambrosius can go on loan. The contract in Hamburg is valid until 2024.



On 10 February 2018, he was called up for the first team squad for his first Bundesliga game, but did not make an appearance in the 0–2 defeat away at Borussia Dortmund.



He made his Bundesliga debut on 31 March 2018 in a 1–1 away draw against VfB Stuttgart under new head coach Christian Titz, who had taken over in early March.