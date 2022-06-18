Hamburg target Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer to train with Dynamo Dresden

Sports News of Saturday, 18 June 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

German-born forward Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer has began training with his club Dynamo Dresden despite agreeing personal terms with HSV Hamburg.



The player has agreed personal terms with Hamburg whiles his current club Dynamo Dresden thrash out details of the the deal.



The 20-year-old is scheduled to start training with the second division relegated team on Thursday, starting training under the new trainer Markus Anfang (48).



He had hoped to have his future sorted out before the start of pre-season training.



Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer, the declared player of choice for the HSV in attack, wanted to have his personal future clarified by the time his club Dynamo Dresden started training.



The one-time Under-21 international wants to approach things professionally. However, this does not change the basic situation. Königsdörffer would like to leave Florence on the Elbe and can very well imagine moving to Hamburg.



He has been in good form for his side and has been linked with moves to Hamburger and Bundesliga side Cologne FC among others but Hamburg lead the pack.



The 20 year old attacker has been a delight to watch in the lower tier German league causing a lot of clubs to cast admiring glances.



He scored five goals for Dynamo Dresden whiles he supplied two assists for his side in 32 matches.



Königsdörffer's contract with the third division side runs until 2023, with a transfer fee of almost one million euros.



It is currently unclear whether and how quickly an agreement will be reached between his side and Hamburg.



It would certainly be an advantage for HSV if the desired striker was on board by the start of the training camp at the end of June.