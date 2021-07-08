Hamburg defender Stephan Ambrosius starts gym work as he recovers from ACL injury

Sports News of Thursday, 8 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

German-born Ghanaian defender Stephan Ambrosius has started gym work as he continues his rehabilitation from an anterior cruciate ligament injury.



The 22-year-ol suffered the setback whiles training with his teammates back in April 2021.



And after an MRI scan it was detected that he ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament to his right leg and will be out for months.



However, Ambrosius has started light work and will be hoping to get back as early as possible, although he will miss the start of the Bundesliga II season.



“Given the circumstances, I'm doing really well. I am in the weight room a lot, working on my knees and upper body. In the past week I also started doing intervals on the bike," he said to the club's website.



"There hasn't been a setback so far, so I'm completely satisfied. If things continue like this, I'll be seen with the team very soon," he added.



He was a mainstay foe for Hamburg last season, making 26 appearances as they finished 4th, just a place short of promotion play-offs.