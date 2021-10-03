Halmstad striker Sadat Karim scores opener in draw with Ostersunds

Sports News of Sunday, 3 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Striker Sadat Karim scored the opening goal as Halmstad dropped points at home in the Swedish Allsvenskan on Saturday in the 1-1 draw with Ostersunds.



The 29-year-old was on target in the 40th minute to make it four goals in 22 appearances at the Örjans Vall.



But the celebrations for the home fans would last just three minutes when Blair Turgott snatched the equalizer.



The point earned ensured Halmstad remained in sixth place.



Karim, formerly of Accra Hearts of Oak, was replaced in the 89th minute by Mikael Boman.



Ostersunds, at the bottom of the table, had Ghanaian duo Mansiro Mensah and Patrick Kpozo last the entire duration of the match.