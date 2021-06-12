Hajj 2021: Saudi Arabia ban foreigners from 2021 hajj and limit am to pipo from dia Kingdom

BBC Pidgin of Saturday, 12 June 2021

Source: www.bbc.com

Authorities for Saudi Arabia, don announce say dis year Hajj na only dia citizens and residents go attend sake of di coronavirus pandemic.



Di ministry wey dey manage di Islamic pilgrimage say dem go only allow 60,000 pipo - and dem must dey between di age of 18-65 years wey don collect di vaccine.



Last year, na just 1000 pipo dem allow to perform di pilgrimage because of di pandemic.



Normally, more than two million pilgrims dey attend wetin be one of di five pillars of Islam - na requirement for any Muslim wey dey capable to do am.



"Those pipo wey dey wish to perform di Hajj must dey free of chronic diseases and dey vaccinated" and dey between di ages of 18 and 65, di ministry tok for statement on Saturday.



"Based on wetin di whole world dey witness wit di coronavirus pandemic … and di emergence of new variants, di relevant authorities dey monitor di global health situation," na so di statement add put.



So far Saudi Arabia don record more than 463,000 coronavirus infections, including 7,536 deaths.



Di health ministry say dem don give more than 15 million coronavirus vaccine doses, for di country wey dia population dey about 34 million.



Dis year hajj go begin for mid-July.



