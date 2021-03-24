Hajara Ahmad: 'Na me choose my late Air Force fiancée brother, nobody force me'

BBC Pidgin of Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Source: bbc.com

New bride Hajara Ahmad wey marry her fiancee brother Sulaiman Muhammad don answer pipo wey dey question her decision to marry



Hajara tell BBC Pidgin say na her choice and nobody force her to marry her late Nigeria Airforce officer brother last weekend.



E bin remain three weeks to wedding between Hajara and officer Abubakar before im death last month for Birnin Gwari town for Kaduna state wey spoil di plan.



Since after di wedding, di story attract lots of attention for social media as some pipo dey wonder say how pesin go marry im brother fiancée just over a month after dat brother die.



According to im brother Sulaiman wey speak to BBC on Tuesday, na Hajara say she wan make e replace im brother for di marriage and now di lady don confam am too.



"Di truth be say na my choice and nobody force me or anything."



When BBC ask Hajara which qualities attract her to Sulaiman wey be her ex fiancee brother, shyness no allow her tok she just smile.



She also tok say she dey remember late Abubakar every now and then and she dey pray for am.



"I no go fit forget am and I dey always pray for am."



Lastly, di Kaduna based bride say she happy for her new marriage and dey enjoy am.