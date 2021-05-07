Hadiza Bala Usman: What to know about di ports MD and why FG suspend am

BBC Pidgin of Friday, 7 May 2021

Source: bbc.com

Nigeria Presidency Muhammadu Buhari don approve di investigation of of di Management of Nigerian Port Authority under di leadership of Hadiza Bala Usman.



For statement signed by di tok-tok pesin to di presidency, Garba Shehu, he say; "President Muhammadu Buhari approve di recommendation of di Ministry of Transportation under Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi for di setting up of Administrative Panel of Inquiry to investigate di Management of di Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA."



He also add say di President don also approve dat di Managing Director, Hadiza Bala Usman go step aside as dem dey carry out di investigation.



"Mr Mohammed Koko will act in dat position", he tok.



For di statement from FG, e no dey clear why dem dey investigate di management of di NPA.



Wetin to know about Hadiza Bala Usman



Dis na some interesting facts about di northern Nigerian woman wey u fit no know.



Political Background



Hadiza Bala Usman na Nigerian politician wey don dey serve as di Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority since 2016.



For 1999, she bin spend one year for di Centre for Democratic Development and Research Training for Zaria as a research assistant.



She later work for di Bureau of Public Enterprises from July 2000 to August 2004 as an enterprise officer.



From October 2004 to January 2008, she become di special assistant to di Minister on project implementation for di Federal Capital Territory under di UNDP.



Hadiza bin lose her campaign and lose federal constituency of Musawa/Matazu as a candidate of di Congress for Progressive Change in 2011



She den join di Good Governance Group for Nigeria, one non-governmental organisation, as di kontri director of strategy from 2011 to July 2015.



Bring Back Our Girls Campaigner



Together with Aisha Yesufu, Hadiza na co-founder of di Bring Back Our Girls campaign in 2014



Afta di Chibok schoolgirls kidnap by Boko Haram, she co-found di Bring Back Our Girls campaign group to advocate for di rescue of di abducted schoolgirls.



Dem use dia voice and peaceful protests to bring attention to di issue of di kidnapped girls. Na for dia many Nigerians take know Hadiza Bala and Aisha Yesufu.



Even wen she become MD for NPA, she still bin dey active for di mata and she no give up.



Hadiza Bala Usman bin also help coordinate meetings wit di parents of di kidnapped girls and members of di Nigerian government.



She join di BBOG group to protest in 2016.



Close relationship with govnor Elrufai



She dey close to di Kaduna state govnor and many say na im nominate her for the Nigeria Ports Authority position wen federal goment decide to appoint pesin.



Dia working relationship date back to wen Elrufai serve as DG of Bureau for Public Enterprises during Olusegun Obasanjo presidency.



Governor Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai appoint Hadiza as Chief of Staff to di Governor of Kaduna State afta im election for 2015.



She be di first female Chief of Staff for di state.



Royal family background



Hadiza come from di Fulani Sullubawa clan wey don dey rule Katsina state for hundreds of years now. Her father professor Bala Usman wey be grand pikin of Emir of Katsina Muhammadu Dikko.



And also father to her paternal grandmother na im be di 10th Emir of Kano wey make her royal blood from both sides of her family.



Popular father



Hadiza Bala Usman father, Late Professor Bala Usman at some point na one of di most popular pipo from northern Nigeria.



Professor of history from Ahmadu Bello University wey many describe as 'radical' because of im viewpoints wey put am against authorities most of di time.



E serve as secretary to Kaduna state goment during di govnorship of Balarabe Musa in di second republic.



She bin marry presidential adviser



Tanimu Bala Kurfi wey be Hadiza Bala Usman former husband bin serve as economic adviser to former Nigerian president Umaru Musa Yar adua.



Like her family, Tanimu na also popular pesin for northern Nigeria wey apart from adviser to president also hold different post at different times.



Dem born two boys together before di marriage collapse



President Muhammadu Buhari appoint her as di Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) for July 2016.



Her appointment bin generate lot of controversies as some pipo bin question her qualification for di role.



