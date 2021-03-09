Press Releases of Tuesday, 9 March 2021

Source: Huawei

HUAWEI Women Developers Program drives technological innovation

Huawei has officially launched its HUAWEI Women Developers (HWD) program

Huawei officially launched its HUAWEI Women Developers (HWD) program, which aims to empower women developers to create applications and tools that can change the world.



The program is intended to encourage more women to join in technological innovation by providing participants with more opportunities and platforms for career development and skill training. Any woman developer from around the world can register to join the program on the HUAWEI Developers official website.



Huawei states in the announcement that, in the digital era, more opportunities and support must be given to women to ensure they have access to the education and training that they need to be fundamentally competitive in the digital economy.



Equipping women with these skills has proven to promote social integration and inclusive and diversified societies.



Huawei Senior Vice President Chen Lifang said: "We believe that women will lead technological innovation. We hope that the HUAWEI Women Developers program will help women better leverage their talents and unique value, and give them opportunities to demonstrate their leadership abilities. This will help make our world a better place."



The HUAWEI Women Developers program is the newest initiative that Huawei has taken as part of its commitment to promoting gender equality. The program will provide participants with training on technological innovation and career development paths, along with opportunities to meet with experts in cutting-edge technologies from various fields, and to participate in hands-on scenario-based experiments and drills.



Huawei hopes to create a special community for women developers on the HUAWEI Developers platform, and organize a series of online and offline events.



Through its existing Shining-Star program, Huawei also offers women developers special incentives to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship. Participants from this program who develop outstanding projects with big potential will have the opportunity to be featured in future campaigns and invited to other official Huawei events.



To date, Huawei has successfully launched similar digital skill training programs for women in many countries including Ireland, Argentina, Bangladesh, Kenya, and South Africa. Over 30% of trainees in Huawei's other ICT training programs, such as Seeds for the Future, are women.



The HUAWEI Women Developers program is now open to women developers from around the world. For more information, please visit the HUAWEI Developers official website.



Link: https://developer.huawei.com/consumer/en/programs/hwd