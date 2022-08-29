You are here: HomeSports2022 08 29Article 1612094

Sports News of Monday, 29 August 2022

dailymailgh.com

HIGHLIGHTS: Kotoko thrashed 4 - 2 by Tanzania's Simba FC in Sudan

A Kotoko player (in white) closing down an opponent play videoA Kotoko player (in white) closing down an opponent

Ghana Premier League giant Asante Kotoko have been beaten in their third straight game in their pre-season tour in Sudan on Sunday evening.

The Porcupine Warriors played against Simba Soccer Club and got beaten by the Tanzanian Premier League powerhouse.

The Ghanaian champions succumbed to a 4-2 defeat to the Tanzanian side in game 3 of their pre-season friendly matches.

Kotoko had suffered 2-0 and 5-0 defeats in their previous game to CAF Champions League and Sudanese giant Al Hilal Omdurman.