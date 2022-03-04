HIGHLIGHTS: Hearts of Oak beat Asante Kotoko 2-1 to lift 2022 President's Cup

Sports News of Friday, 4 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Premier League champions, Hearts of Oak have won the 2022 President's Cup after beating rivals Asante Kotoko on Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Veteran midfielder Sulley Muntari started the game for the Phobians while 2021/22 Ghana Premier League-leading marksman Mbella started for the Porcupine Warriors.



The Phobians took control of the game and hit their first shot on target in the 30th minute, Isaac Mensah was disappointed his shot didn't end up in the net.



After a goalless first half, Hearts of Oak started the game well giving Kotoko no time to pass and this paid off in the 50th minute.



Attacking midfielder Afriyie Barnieh scored a wonderful goal after a work rate of both Salim Adams and Fatawu Mohammed.



Substitute Samuel Boateng got Asante Kotoko back into the game in the 77th minute.



Hearts of Oak made three substitutions, Razak and Gladson Awako game on and Sulley Muntari walked off to a standing ovation from fans.



Substitute Patrick Razak made it 2-1 for Hearts of Oak after a wonderful counterattack late into the game.



Watch the highlights of the goal below:



