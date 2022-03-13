HIGHLIGHTS: Berekum Chelsea beat Karela Utd on match week 20

Sports News of Sunday, 13 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Berekum Chelsea have moved to 7th on the Ghana Premier League table following a narrow 1-0 win against Karela United on Saturday, March 12, 2022.



The Blues played host to the matchday 20 opponent eager to move higher up the standings of the division to avoid relegation battle later in the campaign.



In a game where Karela United dominated play for most parts of the first half, the team could not find a way to score.



After recess, Berekum Chelsea needed just four minutes to open the scoring. The hosts equalized through a strike from Emmanuel Sarpong in the 49th minute to take the lead.



Despite the efforts of the visitors in the remaining minutes of the encounter, Berekum Chelsea held on to secure a delightful 1-0 win at full-time.



The result has propelled the Blues to 7th on the Ghana Premier League table with Karela United now 9th on the league log.



