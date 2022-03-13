HIGHLIGHTS: Ashanti Gold defeat King Faisal 2-0 in Obuasi

Sports News of Sunday, 13 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Struggling Ashantigold put up a top display on Friday, March 11, 2022, to beat King Faisal with an impressive 2-0 win.



The Miners prior to the game had gone four games in the Ghana Premier League without a win.



Knowing that the team could drop closer to the relegation zone of the league table, Ashantigold set up strong when the side welcomed King Faisal to the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium.



In a game serving as a matchday 20 clash of the 2021/22 Ghanaian top-flight league campaign, the hosts played well and had the lead at halftime courtesy of a strike from Kamaradini Mamudu.



With Isaac Opoku Agyemang equalizing for Ashanti Gold SC in the 80th minute of the second half, the team finished the game with a 2-0 win to merit the maximum points.



Courtesy of the result, Ashanti Gold SC have now climbed to 11th on the Ghana Premier League table.



Watch the full highlights of the game below:



