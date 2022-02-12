HIGHLIGHTS: Asante Kotoko 3-1 Accra Lions

Sports News of Saturday, 12 February 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Frank Mbella scored his second hattrick of the season as Asante Kotoko eased past Accra Lions 3-1 on Saturday, February 12, 2022.



The Porcupine Warriors returned to winning ways after losing to Elmina Sharks on matchday 16.



The Cameroonian import delivered a man-of-the-match performance to help the Asante Kotoko extend their lead on top of the table.



Imoro Ibrahim and George Mfegue were ruled out due to suspension while Mudasiru Salifu sit out of the game due to ill health.



Samuel Boateng, Justice Blay, and Patrick Asmah were named in the starting lineup by Coach Dr. Prosper Nartey Ogum.



Frank Mbella scored the first goal of the game in the opening minutes after he pounced on a goalkeeping error.



Mbella registered his 10th goal of the season in the 44th minute from the penalty spot after he was fouled by the Accra Lions defender.



Kelvin Kyei pulled one back for the visitors before the halftime break.



Mbella registered his third goal of the afternoon in the 84th minute to secure the win for the Porcupine Warriors at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Watch the highlights of the game in the post below:



