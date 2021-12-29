'Gyan's love for Feyenoord is real'- Former teammate states his cult status at the club

Sports News of Wednesday, 29 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Feyenoord defender Patrick Paauwe paid tribute to former teammate Christian Attah Gyan who died on Wednesday.



Gyan died at age of 43 in the Netherlands where he has been living after ending his career 11 years ago.



The former Ghana defender is well-known for his exploits with Feyenoord where he won three trophies. Before that, he played a key role as Ghana won the 1995 U17 FIFA World Cup in Ecuador.



Paauwe described Gyan as a defender feared by attackers.



He said; "I didn't like Chris against me during training with his flying tackles. I also used to hoe, but he kicked you in half laughing. A real African defender, who you prefer not to meet as an attacker. Chris always smiled anyway.



"When everyone went to a restaurant at the time, he appeared in his African robes, dress and all. There were plenty of jokes about that, which made him laugh just as hard.”



“It was also wonderful for him that he was allowed to play the final of the UEFA Cup. First, pray to God and then play a world game.



"Although you didn't notice from him whether he played a European final or whether he was reserved in a practice match. That big smile was there anyway."