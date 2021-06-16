Gyan, Salisu, Ashimeru and other Ghana stars thrill fans at Madina Stadium

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Football lovers in Madina and its environs paid absolutely nothing but went home happy after witnessing Ghanaian football stars put their brilliance on display at the Madina Astroturf Park on Tuesday night.



Asamoah Gyan, whose enviable international record was equaled by Cristiano Ronaldo the same day, joined rising stars Mohammed Salisu, Majeed Ashimeru, Bernard Mensah, and others to thrill fans who trooped to watch the exhibition match.



The match organized by Hackman Sports Consult in collaboration with TeeWinz Consult witnessed a game played between Accra Professionals versus Tema Professionals.



A star-studded side comprising Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu, Majeed Ashimeru, Asamoah Gyan, Gideon Mensah, Kwabena Owusu represented Accra Professionals 2-1.



The stars from Tema Professionals included Hearts of Oak midfielder Emmanuel Nettey and Turkey-based striker Benjamin Tetteh.



Fans had the opportunity to interact with stars, who showcased their wild sporty cars.



The second leg of the match will come off on Thursday in Tema as the visitors seek revenge for their defeat.



