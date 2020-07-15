Press Releases of Wednesday, 15 July 2020

Source: Stratcomm Africa

Gyae Saa, coronavirus related cartoon against stigma and discrimination is out

The Adventures of Koo the COVID Prefect

Strategic Communications Africa Ltd (Stratcomm Africa), has released “GYAE SAA” (stop that behavior), an episode in the Koo the COVID prefect cartoon series that encourages society not to stigmatise those who have been infected with COVID-19.



Since May 2020, Stratcomm Africa has been producing and disseminating a cartoon series “Koo the COVID Prefect” to educate the public about the guidelines provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) as well as the Government’s directives.



The series helps to break down the guidelines and directives in a manner that facilitates among the general public, ownership and sustained practice of the behaviours associated with the guidelines and directives.



The cartoon series highlights the roles that individuals, communities and duty bearers need to play in order to help reduce the spread of the virus.



Stratcomm Africa recognises the extent to which stigma and discrimination are interfering with the practice of required behaviours, such as reporting symptoms for testing, effectively self-isolating or staying in quarantine.



The “GYAE SAA” episode sends out the message against stigma and discrimination through an everyday community situation. Feedback obtained through a scientific pretest of the material has been very positive.



Stratcomm Africa salutes individuals and organisations that are collaborating with it in this public education effort . They include, BUSAC Fund which is disseminating the messages through businesses associated with it.



Medical facilities such as Trust Hospital are airing the series on TV screens at all their facilities. TroTro TV is airing the cartoon series on its screens in 300 Tro Tro vehicles. Akoo books is sharing audio versions of the series on its platforms.



GTV, Graphic Online, Obonu TV, Pentecost TV of the Pentecost Church, Shalom Broadcasting Network of the Ghana Baptist Church, Hope TV, Pan African TV, Kantanka TV, as well as the EIB Network are partnering with Stratcomm Africa in the effort. Herald Newspaper, Dispatch and Insight are publishing the print version.



Aside from these partnerships, Stratcomm Africa is broadcasting the series via Whatsapp, Youtube (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l66XwmEsTkE&list=PL15fkmrX-0Me1PTif8btorAtWONkYLc48) and its Social Media Pages. The series are designed for TV, Radio, Print and online application.



Papa Kwaku Osei, Brand Communication Manager of Stratcomm Africa says, “As an organization with a focus on employing communication as a tool to stimulate socio-economic development, we see the need to help use communications to address the COVID-19 pandemic.”





He further added that, “Although we have had to rely on our own resources, we are fueled by our corporate purpose- To glorify God by being a faithful steward of all that is entrusted to us and to have a positive influence on all who come in contact with us.



This continues to sustain us. We use our expertise to generate the content and our partners help to disseminate the content widely through their respective channels.



These are in addition to channels that Stratcomm Africa itself is employing in respect of this initiative, as we all stand together to overcome the virus”.



All persons interested in joining this collaboration to help with this public education about COVID related stigmatization and other issues may contact Stratcomm Africa via e-mail at Stratcomm@stratcomm-africa.com or by Whatsapp on 0559327333 or by telephone on 0302224724.

