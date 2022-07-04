Gyabi Darko joins Leeds United from Man City on four-year deal

Sports News of Monday, 4 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

English Premier League side, Leeds United have completed the signing of Ghanaian teenager Kwasi Gyabi Darko from Manchester City for an undisclosed fee.



The 18-year-old joins the The Whites on a four year deal after successful negotiations and passing his medicals.



Darko moved to the Etihad Stadium after catching the eye for Millwall’s Academy back in 2018.



He went on to play a key role in helping Manchester City’s Under-18s win the Premier League North title in the 2020/21 campaign.



Last season, Gyabi stepped up to Under-23s football and played 10 games in Premier League 2, Division 1, providing three assists and scoring one goal, to help Manchester City become champions.



Gyabi has also won 12 caps for England at youth level, spread across call ups for the Under-15s, Under-16s and Under-18s.



The youngster becomes the club’s fourth signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen and Marc Roca.



