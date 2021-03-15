Gunmen kidnap primary school kids, dia teachers for Kaduna

BBC Pidgin of Monday, 15 March 2021
Source: bbc.com
Gunmen don kidnap number of Primary school pupils and dia teachers for di northwestern Nigerian state of Kaduna - just days afta dem kidnap some students from one college for di state.
We eye still dey dis tori wey just land and we go bring una more as e dey comot. Make una load di page again to see di full tori.
#BreakingNews: Bandits have abducted students and teachers from a primary school in Rama, a village in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State. According to reports, the incident occurred around 9 AM on Monday, while pupils were trooping into the school.— The Guardian Nigeria (@GuardianNigeria) March 15, 2021
Details later pic.twitter.com/zjPB5pDPdG