BBC Pidgin of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Source: bbc.com

Gunmen don attack Prof. Charles Soludo, former governor of di Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) wey indicate interest for di November governorship election for Anambra State.



Dem shoot dead Three policemen wey dey among di security aides attached to Soludo for di attack.



DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, Police Public Relations Officer for Anambra State, confam di attack but BBC Pidgin still dey torchlight di mata.