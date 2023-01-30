Gulf Technology Systems, Ghana to collaborate on agricultural and industrial projects

Technology & Innovation of Monday, 30 January 2023

Source: Melvin Tarlue, Contributor

Leading UAE-based Israeli technology company, Gulf Technology Systems (GTS), and the government of Ghana, through the Western Regional Coordinating Council, are set to collaborate on agricultural and industrial projects.



The Western Regional Coordinating Council on January 18, 2023, agreed to collaborate with Gulf Technology Systems on agricultural and industrial projects in the Western Region of Ghana.



A letter signed by the Western Regional Minister, Hon. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah (MP) and addressed to the President of Gulf Technology Systems and renowned Israeli businessman, Samuel Shay, announced the collaboration.



Among other things, the collaboration seeks to take agricultural production in the Western Region into a new phase, maximize the yield and the use of existing crops and industrialize the agricultural sector to process the crops for added value.



The partnership is to begin with initial three projects which shall focus on rice, coconut and bamboo.



Each project under the partnership will work to increase the yield, mechanize the farm work and expand growing area.



Under the partnership, factories and processing plants are to be built for manufacturing the raw crops into products.



The aim of the collaboration is not only to improve agricultural production in the Western Region, but also to keep as much of the processing stages locally, thus keeping most of the value and work opportunities in the region.



As part of its mandate under the partnership, the region will be responsible to facilitate the allocation of the land needed for factories, field plantations, transportation and handling as needed.



The Western Region of Ghana is well-known for its agriculture production, and is responsible for a good number of Ghana's food crops. It is considered the number one contributor to Ghana’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).



About Gulf Technology Systems



GTS (Global Technology System) is an Israeli company that specializes in integrating Israeli high-tech technologies, countries and government bodies in the GCC's, in light of the new peace agreement and the normalization of relations between the countries.



The founder of GTS, Samuel Shay, also heads the Israel-United Arab Emirates Business Forum, whose main goal is to turn the warm political relations between the countries into business ties between GCC's and Israelis.



GTS provides the creative ideas, the most advanced technologies in the world, and the best minds that have conceived them.



The leading technology company also provides training to locals who can operate the projects, while reducing dependence on foreign workers



GTS, currently operate on full scale cooperation between Israel, GCC's and African countries for full tripartite activity between the countries.