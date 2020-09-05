Press Releases of Saturday, 5 September 2020

Source: Guinness Ghana

Guinness Ghana celebrates 60 years of impact in Ghana

Gavin Pike, Dr. Felix E. Addo,Madam Sylvia Owusu-Ankomah

Guinness Ghana, the leading total beverage company in Ghana, has launched the celebration of its 60th Anniversary.



Established in 1960, the company has evolved and built its success on an outstanding portfolio of 33 brands with 35 key distributors nationally and a sales footprint in 37,000 outlets.



At a virtual event, management of the company has taken the opportunity to highlight Guinness Ghana’s key contributions to economic development for the past 60 years as well as its plans for the years ahead.



Making the announcement, Mr. Gavin Pike, Managing Director, Guinness Ghana said, “It has been an exciting 60 years’ journey. Going forward, I believe it is time we move beyond operating a business, to building a legacy that will live on for generations to come.”



“One of the areas we have begun to do that is on diversity and inclusion. I am happy to report that 99 percent of our workforce are Ghanaian.



In addition, 60% of all management positions are occupied by women, a culture we are committed to keeping while ensuring a strong diversity playing field,” Mr. Gavin Pike further added.



In its commitment to government’s policy initiative to incorporate the use of local raw materials for the production of beverages, Guinness Ghana, has implemented its Local Raw Material (LRM) sourcing initiative which has grown steadily, from 12% in 2012 to 55% in 2019, a figure that is expected to rise to 70% by the end of 2020.



Madam Sylvia Owusu-Ankomah, Corporate Affairs Director, Guinness Ghana, touching on the LRM initiative said, “I can confirm with all authority that we are the largest users of local raw materials in the brewery and beverage manufacturing industry in Ghana.”



“Through our local raw materials initiative, we have impacted the lives of farmers and their families, improved their skills across the value chain and created sustainable income for them that positively affects the economic welfare of their families and communities,” she added.





Guinness Ghana for the past six decades, has operated as a socially responsible company and ensured that a significant portion of its resources is dedicated to the development of communities in Ghana. Many lives have been impacted and improved by their many initiatives.



“If serving our communities for 60 years, is what it takes to be the market leaders and the only total beverage producing company in Ghana, then with no iota of doubt, we are ready to continuously serve for mutually beneficial relationships between Guinness Ghana and its partner communities,” said Madam Sylvia Owusu - Ankomah.

