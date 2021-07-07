Group Nduom's financial struggles has never affected Elmina Sharks - Dr Nduom

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 July 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

President and owner of Elmina Sharks who also doubles as the Chairman of Group Nduom mother company of the football club says the team is not struggling because they are not being catered for.



He says despite Group Nduom's financial struggles, Elmina Sharks are well catered for and their poor performance is not because the players and coaches are owed salaries as that is false.



The team is currently in the relegation scrap lying 17th on the league table after 32 matches with 35 points garnered so far with two matches to spare.



Elmina Sharks are on the brink of being relegated unless they win all their remaining two games in the Ghana Premier League.



”I want everyone to understand, people often say, the players haven’t been paid or the Coach hasn’t been paid, the reason for their poor performances, that is false” – Dr. Nduom told Ahomka FM.



“Our Company and its finances have been struggling for some time now. However, when it comes to Sharks and what we have to do for the team, we’ve never neglected our responsibility to the team” – He added.



“So it’s down to the leadership of the team, and the players. They just have to work. Our financial struggles have never affected our responsibilities to Elmina Sharks” – Dr. Nduom further added



Elmina Sharks will have to get maximum points in their last two matches at home against another relegation threatened side Legon Cities before facing title chasing Kotoko away from home.



