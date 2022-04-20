Greuther Furth manager praises Jamie Leweling after Hoffenheim draw

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The manager for Greuther Furth, Stefan Leitl has applauded the performance of German-Ghanaian forward Jamie Leweling following his performance in the stalemate against TSG Hoffenheim.



The winger was used in an unusual role on Sunday when his team played as a guest to the matchday opponent of the German Bundesliga.



Working hard for the team after stepping up to the new role, Jamie Leweling was key as his team earned a vital point away from home.



Speaking in his post-match press conference, Greuther Furth coach Stefan Leitl was full of praise for the youngster.



“It was the plan behind it that we keep David as far away from our goal as possible. Jamie has the physical ability to do it. He also had two or three good moves forward where it became dangerous," coach Leitl shared.



He continued, “He did a good job With [Sebastian] Griesbeck behind him, it was an unusual position for him,” summed up the Fürth coach. "But they both did really well. It worked out so well that David couldn't easily fulfil this important role, which he usually has."



In the remainder of the German Bundesliga campaign, Jamie Leweling will have much to do for his club.