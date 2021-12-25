Greuther Furth chief backs Hans Nunoo Sarpei’s decision to leave club

Sports News of Saturday, 25 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Greuther Furth sports director Rachid Azzouzi says Hans Nunoo Sarpei's decision to leave is the ‘right solution’ for him and the club.



The Ghanaian midfielder has parted ways with the Bundesliga side and joined FC Ingolstadt.



“We are convinced that it is the right solution for both sides. We would like to thank Hansi for his commitment, he always threw everything in for the cloverleaf and is part of our promotion team,” said Rachid Azzouzi.



Sarpei has decided to leave due to a lack of playing time.



He played 651 minutes in 9 games and ended the year on the bench in the past four games.