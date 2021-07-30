You are here: HomeSports2021 07 30Article 1321114

Sports News of Friday, 30 July 2021

Grejohn Kyei on target for Servette in Europa Conference League

Ghanaian forward Grejohn Kyei scored as Servette beat Molde 2-0 in the Europa Conference League on Thursday night.

However, the Swiss club failed to advance to the next round of the competition.

Norwegian top-flight club 3-0 victory in the first leg proved crucial as they won 3-2 on aggregate.

Kyei scored to increase Servette's tally after Moussa Dialla had opened the scoring.

They could not get the third to force extra time and possible penalties due to a red card.

The 25-year-old has netted two goals in three games this season.